Craft event in Waringstown

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has supported the annual Noah’s Ark Craft Fayre in Waringstown Church of Ireland hall which was aimed this year at raising money for Noah’s Ark Pre-school Playgroup which was formed back in 1992.

Speaking following the craft fayre Carla Lockhart MLA said, “this was another hugely successful event orangised by the villages much loved pre-school playgroup.

Waringstown was a hive of crafters and santa’s groto was a real treat for all the children in attendance. It was great to see so many people supporting this much loved service in the village.

“It demonstrates the need for such services and shows the support it has even with parents whose children attended many years ago still helping raise funds for it.

“It was great to see people enjoying not only the crafts but also participating in the raffle and enjoying he eatables.

“I have no doubt that a huge amount of money was raised for this worthy cause. I want to commend the organisers and the villagers who came out in force to support their local playgroup.”

Noah’s Ark Playgroup is a pre-school playgroup, which was established in September 1992. The playgroup is registered with The Southern Health and Social Care Trust and is a member of Early Years, the organization for young children.