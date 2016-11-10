John Street class of ’22

Pupils at John Street Primary School, Lurgan, circa 1922.
Back - R Johnston, W Anderson, Jack Leckey, George Gillespie, Herbert Wilson, Edward Cunningham, R McRoberts, J Livingstone, J Uprichard, (...?...). Fourth row - Mr Graham, M Gillespie, J McCready, Murial Stewart, Isobel Livingstone, Molly Wells, G O’Neill, G Livingstone, T Dynes, F Livingstone, Edith Livingstone, Mina Allen, Mr Frank Sloan. Third row - H Seifert, W Hall, Isaac Smith, L Courtney, John Dowds, Jack Little, George Gardener, Jack McRory, J Dickinson, Bertie Kerr, Jacob Smith, Drew leckey. Second row - Ernie Uprichard, Herbert Fulton, Gilbert Patterson, Edith Campbell, C McLoughlin, Cissie Tipping, Edith Mitchell, G Stevenson, E O’Neill, Eddie Kerr, Albert Courtney, George Thompson. Front - N Glass, Tommy Mitchell, Tom Courtney, Victor Stevenson, Joe Best, George Averley, Alex Best, Jimmy Bryans. John Calvert, W Best.
