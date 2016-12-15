Little James writes an early letter to Santa

Lets hope young Lurgan boy James Rinson gets what he wants this Christmas, from Santa.

To coincide with this year’s Christmas lights switch-on in Portadown, recently Translink and Young at Art hosted a special Santa letter writing workshop in Portadown Train Station.

Four year old James from Lurgan was just one of the many participants that took part in the letter writing challenge.

The team from Young at Art, Northern Ireland’s leading arts provider for children and young people were there to lead exciting workshops to help children write and design extra special letters to Santa.

Roseanne Sturgeon, Young at Art said that they were delighted to partner with Translink to deliver the series of free events for families across Northern Ireland.

There were also workshops at Foyle Street Bus Station, Derry~Londonderry, Lisburn Bus Station, Belfast Central and Carrickfergus Train Station, Europa Bus Station, and Bangor Bus and Rail Stations.