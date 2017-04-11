PETS: Easter eggs can poison dogs; lilies kill cats

We might be looking forward to our Easter Eggs, but that doesn’t mean your dog is as well. He may think he wants some of your chocolate egg, but he really doesn’t

Most of our ‘human’ chocolate contains theobromine which is poisonous to dogs. Dark chocolate contains more than milk chocolate. However, dogs have a varying sensitivity to theobromine therefore, in some dogs, even a very small amount can make then sick.

Theobromine affects the nervous system. It can cause muscle tremors or muscle rigidity and convulsions. It can also result in an irregular heart rte, increased breathing rate, and poor tissue oxygenation. Other signs include vomiting, salivation, a sore abdomen, drinking more and urinating more.

The signs usually occur within 4 hours but they can take up to 24hours to appear. Even by four hours it is too late to do much to help. If you suspect your dog has eaten chocolate – contact your vet immediately, no matter what time it is. If you can get to a vet within 30 minutes, your vet can give your dog an injection to make him vomit and therefore there is less chance of him absorbing the theobromine from his stomach.

If your dog has already absorbed the theobromine and it is starting to show clinical signs, your vet may have to keep your pet in the clinic and provide supportive therapy.

White chocolate does not contain theobromine, however, you still need to be careful about chocolate containing other ingredients which can also be poisonous such as raisins, peanuts or coffee beans.

Another Easter hazard is Lilies, either in bouquets or in house or garden plants. Lilies are extremely toxic to cats. All parts of the Lily plant are toxic and they damage cells in cats’ kidneys and cause kidney failure. The exact toxic substance is still unknown. The initial signs include vomiting, loss of appetite, depression and then signs of kidney failure develop such as increased drinking and urinating. The effects start within 2-6 hours of ingestion and kidneys can go into failure as early as 24hrs after ingestion. We would recommend that you do not keep Lilies in a house with cats.

Again, if you suspect your cat may have eaten or even licked a lily, contact your vet immediately.

Whilst this article has been written by a qualified veterinary surgeon, it should not be taken as advice. If you are concerned about your pet’s health you should always take them to see your vet.

