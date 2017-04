There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates and rivals in sport.

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Post on our Facebook page, or email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk

Malachy Moustafa, Leah Cooper, Conor Crooks and Catherine Friel at St Brendan's PS in 1984.

In the meantime, enjoy these Picks From The Past from the Lurgan Mail archive.

Ladies individual pool champion Barbara Gilliland (left) is congratulated by runner-up Christine Taylor. Included is Sylvia Burns, Barrie B Trophies.

In 1984, the Bishop of Dromore, the Most Rev Francis Gerard Brooks, said Mass for leavers at Lismore Comprehensive. Included are W Blacker, head of the RE Department; head girl Fidelma Brown; head boy Kevin Armstrong; and JD McVeigh, school principal.