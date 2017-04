There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates and rivals in sport.

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Post on our Facebook page, or email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk

Derek Brown. leisure centre superintendent, presents the winners trophy in the Brownlow Racquets Club ladies' tournament to Mary Graham. Included are runners up Maura Teggart, Patricia Devlin, Sharon Muir, Colin McMinn, Pamela Johnston and Julia Kelley

In the meantime, enjoy these Picks From The Past from the Lurgan Mail archive.