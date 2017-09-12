ABC Community Relations Week

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough area is set to mark this year’s Community Relations and Cultural Awareness Week, with a number of events taking place in the local area.

Coordinated by the Community Relations Council (CRC), it is running from Monday, September 18 – Sunday, September 24, with more than 160 events taking place across Northern Ireland.

The initiative, which supports the Northern Ireland Executive’s Together: Building a United Community (T:BUC) strategy, sees government departments, community groups, local councils, charitable organisations and authorities among many other organisers, host a wide range of events from exhibitions, talks, discussions, concerts, workshops and more – all based this year around the theme of ‘Safe Space: Shared Place’.

Twelve events are taking place in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough including events run by organisations such as Libraries NI and Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council.

Events include a community fun day, youth disco and outdoor cinema event, all taking place at Lord Lurgan Community Park, as well as a community picnic at Hays Meadow in Portadown and a cultural fun day at Killicomaine Jubilee Community Centre, Portadown.

An intergenerational tea dance for senior citizens will also take place at TMAC Centre, Keady with help provided by young people in the local area. It is intended to break down barriers in the area in terms of age, race, gender and political background.

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council, said: “We have chosen the theme Safe Space: Shared Place to allow us to show how many safe and shared spaces we have here. Not just physical spaces, but space in how we think about each other.

“We want to draw attention to the work that is going on all the time to broaden and deepen our sense of safety and to create even more spaces that are shared by all of us. The week is an opportunity to showcase the ways in which people are making room for each other and getting involved in helping people feel safe to share sport, drama, film, food, arts, culture, music, debate, talks, tours and everything that can make life good here.”

For more information on events in your area, visit community-relations.org.uk