ABC Council delighted at five nominations for major awards at returning NILGA event

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has been nominated for no less than five different awards.

The nominations come as the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) make a welcome return.

Showcasing excellence in service provision, new initiatives and personal commitment from councils, councillors and officers, the awards will recognise innovation, individual commitment and highlight best practice.

Through an independent panel, the local council bagged five award nominations.

These are for the following projects: Food Heartland, Developing a Digital Culture, Elected Member Development Charter and the Georgian Festival.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Alderman Gareth Wilson commented, “Our commitment to efficient, effective and excellent service delivery right across the borough is embedded in everything we do.

“That is why we are so thrilled and proud to have secured so many nominations in these prestigious awards.

“These nominations not only highlight the importance of striving for continuous improvement but more importantly they recognise and acknowledge all the hard work and dedication of our councillors and officers.”

The award winners will be revealed on Thursday 12th October 2017, La Mon Hotel, Castlereagh.

For more information on the NILGA Awards, please visit www.nilga.org.