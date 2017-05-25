ABP holds recruitment and fun day

The Lurgan operation of the meat processing company ABP Food Group opened its doors recently for a family, friends and recruitment day.

The event was organised with the help of the local employment centres and Southern Regional College (SRC).

The aims of the event was for potential new recruits to apply for roles in production and butchery apprenticeships.

Over 150 people visited the factory to find out more about working at ABP.

Combined with a fun-day & BBQ for employees’ family and friends, the event attracted over 300 visitors overall from the local community.

Seamus Kenny, General Manager of ABP Lurgan explained, “The event builds on our very successful recruitment day last year which resulted in 48 new recruits.

“It’s a good time to spread the message we are recruiting because school leavers are considering their options.

“We are offering several apprenticeships in butchery skills in addition to production jobs.

“With a workforce of 300, ABP is one of the biggest employers in Lurgan.

“Along with our sister site in Newry which employs a further 350, we are part of a UK wide business within ABP Food Group.

“There are opportunities to progress for the right individuals,” continued Mr Kenny.

The sites in Newry and Lurgan supply high quality beef, pork and lamb products to leading supermarket chains across the UK.

*One of Europe’s leading food processors, ABP Food Group provides quality beef to thousands of customers across the world.

Southern Regional College is the largest Further and Higher Education College outside of Belfast.

With a total of six campuses in Armagh, Banbridge, Kilkeel, Lurgan, Newry and Portadown and covering two of the newly appointed district councils, the College offers first class education and an exciting learning environment for further and higher education.

At further education level, the College offers courses from BTEC Level 1-3 Certificates and Diplomas, through to NVQ’s and ‘A’ levels. SRC also offers Apprenticeship Training programmes at the College, where students can learn valuable trades to take into the workplace.