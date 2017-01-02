Accident at Avenue Road

A person has been knocked down at the Parkgate Filling Station on Avenue Road.

Local MLA Carla Lockhart said she had been contacted by a number of people in relation to the incident, "My thoughts and prayers are with all those caught up in this accident particularly the person who has been injured and is receiving medical attention, the driver of the vehicle, the staff at the station and our emergency services who were at the scene in minutes.

"I trust and pray that the individual will make a full recovery."