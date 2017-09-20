Admits sexual communication with child

A 22-year-old man will be sentenced next month at Craigavon Crown Court after admitting charges of sexual communication with a child.

Christopher Davison, Granville Gardens, Portadown, at a previous court pleaded guilty that on August 8, 2015 he intentionally incited a boy under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity.

There were a number of allegations of sexual communication with a child at that stage.

At Craigavon Crown Court last Wednesday 19 of the charges were withdrawn, 32 were deemed not applicable while 13 remained on the books.

Davison pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual communication with a child.

The plea and sentence will be dealt with on October 12 at Craigavon Crown Court.