Admitted assault on female

Joe Dummigan (25), Edward Street, Lurgan, admitted common assault on a female which happened on April 19 this year.

A solicitor representing Dummigan said his client had admitted to the matter at the police station in the first instance while there was no statement made by the injured party. The solicitor said Dummigan was a hard working young man who worked six days a week.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, sentenced Dummigan to three months in prison, suspended for two years.