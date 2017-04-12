Admitted damaging two cars

The family of a 24-year-old man who damaged two cars are making arrangements to have repair work carried out, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Brian Ward, Moyraverty Court, Craigavon, appeared in court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison. He admitted criminal damage to two cars on March 3 this year and possession of an offensive weapon.

His solicitor said the vehicles belonged to a husband and wife and Ward’s family were making arrangements to have the work carried out.

He explained that they knew the other family well, lived on the same estate and there never had been any issues before between them.

He added Ward was drunk when the offences happened.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until April 28 to obtain a pre-sentence report.