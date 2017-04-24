Admitted possession of cannabis

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court in the case of a 22-year-old man who admitted a drugs charge.

Kevin Lennon pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on January 9 this year.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this offence took place just a couple of months after Lennon had been dealt with for similar offending.

She adjourned the case until May 17 so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

The defendant’s solicitor also applied for bail so that Lennon could appeal against convictions at another court.

Judge Kelly granted him bail of £250 to appeal but imposed conditions.

Lennon is to reside at Killough Gardens in Lurgan and is to be the subject of a curfew from 8pm to 6am.

She also ordered he should not have any drugs on him or taken any except if they are prescribed to him.

The judge also imposed a total alcohol ban and said police could carry out an impairment test on him or breathalyse him at any time.