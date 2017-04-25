Admitted stealing £150,000 from employer

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing almost £150,000 last year from his employers, the Centra store in Moira.

Giles McAllen, Derramore Park, Magherafelt, stood in the dock today (Tuesday, April 25) at Craigavon Crown Court as the charge was put to him.

He is accused that between April 1 and July 29 last year he stole cash to the value of £149,480 from the shop in Moira.

McAllen pleaded guilty.

Judge Patrick Lynch, QC, said a pre-sentence report was needed.

He told the defendant the probation service would be contacting him and he should return for sentencing on June 1.

McAllen was released on continuing bail with conditions barring him from the Moira shop and banning him from contacting any of the staff there or at Centra in Musgrave.

He is also banned from entering Tommy French Bookmakers in Moira.