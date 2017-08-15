Admitted to  possessing drugs

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 19-year-old man admitted a drugs offence.

Steven Ian Wilson, whose address was given as Clonavon Avenue, Portadown, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a class B drug, herbal cannabis, on April 5 this year.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that four out of the last five entries on the defendant’s record were for the same thing.

She adjourned the case until September 15 so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.