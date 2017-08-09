Air Ambulance launch is a ‘legacy’ for motorcycle medic Dr John Hynds

Have your say

The introduction of Northern Ireland’s Air Ambulance has been welcomed.

The service became fully operational on Wednesday, August 2, and is based at The Maze, Long Kesh.

The late Dr John Hynds was a real advocate and champion for a local air ambulance and this service is very much a legacy of his persistence in lobbying for it.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said, “This is a great day for Northern Ireland and I know for his partner Dr Janet Acheson and the Hynds family this will be a poignant but permanent reminder of their loved one.

“Many people in rural areas will see this as a lifeline given the response times by road at times.

“It will also assist our hard pressed emergency services who work tirelessly with limited resources at times.

“Whilst we hope the Air Ambulance has many quiet days it is good to know we have this world class facility now close at hand.

“This service costs £2million per year to run and is depending on the good will of our public to fund it.”