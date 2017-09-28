Anger at underpass graffiti

Vandals have again scrawled sexually explicit graffiti on Kernan underpass, after £600 was spent by the council cleaning it on two occasions.

The latest graffiti was spotted the morning after the latest clean-up.

Councillor Margaret Tinsley said she was disgusted as the remarks had caused upset to residents, particularly older people, who used the underpass regularly.

She said, “I had asked the council to clean it up and even though it is not a council responsibility, they did it. What a complete waste of money which could have been better spent within the local area.

“This has to be local individuals who have absolutely no respect for the area they are living in and their parents and guardians are paying rates.”

She said she was working with local community groups with a view to preventing future vandalism.