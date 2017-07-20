Appeal as Lurgan Show trailer and poultry pens stolen

Have your say

Lurgan Show has had a trailer and 450 poultry pens stolen.

The items were on loan to another show when they were taken on Friday, July 7 at around 7pm.

The police have been informed but the show’s secretary Michele Doran is asking people to be on the lookout in case anyone offers them for hire or sale.

The trailer is a Nugent, approximately 6ft 6 inches x 12ft with the Lurgan Show name on the side panels and Lurgan Show on the number plate in smaller text size.

Anyone with information should email lurganshow@hotmail.co.uk or call Michele on 07732177214 .