Police have appealed for help in tracing a Brownlow man who has been missing since Monday morning.

He is Darren Lennon, aged 39.

The PSNI have said his disappearance is “very out of character” and that his family are getting increasingly worried.

Mr Lennon has access to a grey Volkswagen Golf.

Anyone who can help locate him is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1190 on 31/01/17.