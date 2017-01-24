Apprenticeship scheme with SRC

Shelbourne Motors recently visited Southern Regional College Portadown with the aim to highlight their apprenticeship scheme within the company and encourage students to consider a career within the automotive industry.

Paul Ward, Director at Shelbourne Motors, addressed a number of students at the Portadown campus about the benefits of the apprenticeship programme at Shelbourne Motors and the increasing number of career opportunities available within the motor industry.

The students were given a brief background into the local family run company which employs 100 staff and was established in 1973. The students heard how the company places particular emphasis on “growing their own” where they give employees the support and training they need to progress in their field. The students were given insight of what to expect from the apprenticeship scheme and told of previous apprentices at Shelbourne Motors who are now working their way to becoming a Master Technicians of leading car brands such as Renault, Toyota and Nissan.

Shelbourne Motors are offering three apprenticeship places this year. Students eligible will come from a range of courses including Vehicle Maintenance and Repair, Vehicle Body Repair and Heavy Vehicle Maintenance at the Southern Regional College, enabling them to become specialists in body repair or refinishing.

Gerard Close, Tutor SRC, commented: “SRC welcome the opportunity for Shelbourne Motors to engage with the new Level 2 Pilot by coming into the college to meet prospective trainees, interview and facilitate training placements. It gave our young people an insight into the ever changing motor industry and career progression that maybe open to them in the future. The trainees have completed an intensive seventeen weeks of enabling skills and three trainees are looking forward to the next stage by commencing a placement with Shelbourne Motors.”

Paul Ward, Director Shelbourne Motors said: “We are delighted to establish a partnership with the SRC in the recruitment of young local talent to the company. Our apprenticeship scheme allows students to take their skills and knowledge from the classroom and put it to practical use with us, with the ultimate aim of being offered employment and supported progression in their line of work.”