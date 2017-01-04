April finish planned for Millennium Way scheme

The troubled Millennium Way project will be completed by April this year - according to TransportNI

Construction works to connect the new Millennium Way extension to the Flush Place/Gilford Road/Banbridge Road and Millennium Way/Malcolm Road junctions is due to start on January 9.

The temporary traffic management required to carry out the works safely will consist of a number of road closures and localised lane closures which are likely to cause travel disruption within the local area.

The first of these closures will be at Flush Place from Januaryn 10 to 13.

Details of subsequent closures will be provided in notices in the local press.

TransportNI will continue to work with the construction contractor to complete the works as soon as possible and will endeavour to minimise delays during the remainder of the works. Works on the project are expected to complete in April 2017.