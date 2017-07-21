Arrest after man attacked with hammer in park

A man has been arrested after another man was attacked in Portadown People’s Park with what is believed to have been a hammer.

Police confirmed that the assault took place yesterday (Thursday) at around 5.50pm by a group of men.

It is understood the group was challenged by members of the public and park staff and fled the scene, with police making the arrest in another area of the town.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Sergeant Melanie Gibson said, “At this stage the injured person has not been identified and I would appeal to him or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Police at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1072 20/07/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”