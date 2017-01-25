Arrest warrant for defendant on case

An arrest warrant was issued last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court when a Lurgan man failed to appear.
Maurice Matthew Loughran (27), Garland Avenue, is accused of disorderly behaviour on December 27, 2016, and resisting a constable.
