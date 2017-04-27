Arrest warrant issued as woman convicted in absence

An arrest warrant was issued last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court to have a 37-year-old woman brought to court for sentencing.

Leeanne McCarthy, whose address was given as Legahory Close, Craigavon, was charged with driving while disqualified and not having insurance on the Gilford Road, Portadown, on October 19 last year.

The court heard she was stopped while driving in Craigavon and it transpired she had no insurance and was also a disqualified driver.

McCarthy, who did not appear in court, was convicted of both offences in her absence.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, issued an arrest warrant to have her brought before the court for sentencing.