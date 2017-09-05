Bail refused for man accused of killing

Bail was refused to a Lurgan man accused of an unlawful killing after the Public Prosecution Service appealed an earlier decision made by Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday last.

At that court the magistrate said a £5,000 cash surety would have to be provided as part of bail conditions for John Patrick McComb (37) whose address was given as, Woodville Street, Lurgan.

McComb is charged with the unlawful killing of Paul Gerard Curran on March 9 this year.

A bail application was made on his behalf when he appeared by way of videolink last Friday from Maghaberry prison.

It was opposed by police with a detective claiming there would be a risk of re-offending and possible interference with witnesses.

He added that the defendant had previously breached court orders.

A barrister representing McComb said he had been deemed suitable for a bed at a hostel in Bangor.

He added that his client had no intention of absconding and wished to clear his name as far as the charge was concerned.

The lawyer handed in a copy of a pathologist’s report to the court.

After reading the report District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, set McComb’s bail at £2,000 for him to stay at the hostel in Bangor and no other address.

She also stipulated a cash surety of £5,000 and imposed a complete alcohol ban on him. He was also not to be in possession or consume any drugs unless prescribed by a medical practitioner.

McComb was to be under curfew from 8pm to 7am and to sign with police three times a week. He was also banned from County Armagh save for attending at court.

He is not to have any contact with any prosecution witnesses or any family members of the deceased.

Judge Kelly then adjourned the case until September 15 to see if McComb could perfect his bail.

Later in the court a public prosecutor indicated they wished to appeal the decision to grant bail.

The appeal was heard at the High Court on Monday when the decision of the Magistrates Court was overturned.