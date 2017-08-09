Bangor Worldwide coming to area

Bangor Worldwide is preparing to host their 81st Convention between Friday 18th and Saturday 26th August. The majority of the events will be held at Hamilton Road Presbyterian Church but there are also events being held in St. Saviour’s Church, Dollingstown, St. Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast and Union Road Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt.

Chairman Tom Clarke said, “We like to host some of our events in new locations to help broaden our support base and we are delighted that this summer we will hold a new event in St. Saviour’s Church, Dollingstown on Tuesday 22nd August at 7.30pm.

“Former Archbishop of Uganda, Bishop Henry Orombi will be making the journey to Northern Ireland. He served as Archbishop of Uganda and Bishop of Kampala, providing spiritual leadership and oversight to more than nine million Anglicans, from 2004 until his retirement in December 2012, one-year earlier than expected in order to focus on his ministry of preaching.

“Dickie Barr from Charlene’s Project, a local charity set up to provide education for children in Uganda, will also take part in the service that will be conducted by Rev Simon Genoe.

“This is a great opportunity for people in the area to come and find out more about God’s mission across the world. Everyone that comes will be made most welcome.”

The main opening event this year takes place on Saturday 19th August in St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast, starting at 7.30pm. Bishop Henry Orombi will be the main speaker along with former Presbyterian Moderator, The Very Rev Dr Trevor Morrow. Music will be lead by Suzanne Bennett and New Irish Arts and tickets are not required.

Another new event in 2017 will be ‘Church on the move’ on Friday afternoon (25th August). In association with Open Doors and AWM, this unique bus tour around Bangor will give an insight into how other people live without the freedoms enjoyed in the UK. Registration is required on the website and tickets cost £5 each.

For more information on all the events taking place during the convention, visit the website www.worldwidemission.org or follow on social media (@BangorWorldwide on Twitter, Bangor Worldwide Missionary Convention on Facebook).

The event is kindly supported by Ards and North Down Borough Council.