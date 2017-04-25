Banned after delivering pizza to help a friend

When helping out a friend by delivering a pizza a 25-year-old woman did not have the appropriate insurance, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Rachel McGolderick, Oaktree Manor, Waringstown, was fined £250 for driving without insurance on January 27 this year. She was also banned for six months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For having a defective tail light on her vehicle she was fined £50.

The court heard that police stopped her in Ashdene Park, Lurgan, when they noticed the defective light.

There was a strong smell of pizza from the car and there was a pizza on the back seat.

She admitted she had been helping out a friend who had a takeaway and was making a delivery in Ashdene Park. Her insurance was only for social and domestic purposes and not for business.

Imposing the ban District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she would look at that again if a driving licence was produced to the court.