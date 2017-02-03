Banned driver spotted by police

A man who is currently banned from driving as well as being on bail for a range of livestock offences was arrested after being spotted by a police officer.

The man was arrested for breach of court bail and a series of driving offences.

He was held overnight and appeared in court yesterday (Thursday) morning, where he was remanded in custody.

Writing on social media, police said he “didn’t have to worry about being caught driving home - the big bus from court to Maghaberry is free!”

On a more serious note, they urged the community to keep reporting any and all suspicious activity around farm yards or rural communities, adding “It has an impact on all of us”.