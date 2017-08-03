A 35-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a no insurance offence.

Brendan Douglas, Beech Meadows, Waringstown, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that he was stopped while driving on the Hunters Hill Road, Gilford, on February 25 this year.

Checks revealed there was no insurance in place and he was asked to produce it within seven days.

Douglas did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence for driving without having insurance.