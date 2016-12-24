Bannview problem ‘could affect other patients’

The GP issue at Bannview Medical Practice needs to be urgently resolved so it does not spill over onto the other 45,000 patients at the health centre, MLA Jo-Anne Dobson has said.

Ms Dobson made the point when she addressed officials from both the Department of Health and the Health and Social Care Board at Monday’s health committee meeting in Stormont.

The Portadown Times understands that GPs in other practices in Portadown Health Centre are fearful that should they have to take on the extra patients from Bannview, it could push their already stretched surgeries beyond tipping point.

And the generally held view is that even if the board is successful in recruiting one GP contractor for Bannview, the practice would need at least three GPs to cope with the number of patients.

Said Ms Dobson, “Failure is not an option... While I appreciate the ongoing talks which the board are having with a GP contractor to potentially take over the practice I questioned officials on how they will ensure that the patients are put first. How they will ensure that adequate GP coverage will be in place as urgently as possible in the interests of public health?

“I and my colleague Doug Beattie MC MLA are in regular contact with practices at the health centre and at the health committee I stressed to the officials the importance of – given that all practices in the centre are linked – that staff are fully involved in all steps to resolve this crisis.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Social Care Board said it is currently in discussions with a potential contractor about the Bannview contract. She added, “This is still ongoing and we are not in a position to confirm the outcome of these discussions yet.”