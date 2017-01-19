Became abusive to police at hospital

A 21-year-old man who was abusive to police and assaulted an officer was given suspended prison sentences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Emmett Byrne, whose address was given as Bridge Street, Newry, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

Through solicitor, Mr Peter Murphy, he admitted disorderly behaviour and assaulting a constable on November 22 last year.

The court heard that at approximately midnight police were tasked to Lurgan Hospital where they saw the defendant who was intoxicated.

He became abusive to police who offered him a lift home.

Byrne approached an officer and said “you’re nothing but an RUC sc---g’ before pushing a constable in the chest with his arm.

Mr Murphy said Byrne was intoxicated and had gone to the security staff at the hospital looking for a glass of water.

He added that there was no complaint lodged by the hospital staff but the defendant became upset and would say he put his hand on the shoulder of the officer. He had a previous relevant record.

For assaulting a constable Byrne was sentenced to two months in prison and given one month for disorderly behaviour.

The terms are to run consecutively making a total of three months and District Judge Peter King suspended the sentences for 12 months.