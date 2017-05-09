Big night with Rory Best for rugby club

The wait is nearly over as Lurgan Rugby and Cricket Club host an Evening with Rory Best on Friday.

The big event at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown is not just a celebration Rory’s acheivement but also a fundraiser for club funds and for local charities.

Sky Sports presenter Graham Little will host a Question and Answer session with the British and Irish Lions star, and there will also be live comedy and an auction and raffle.

“We are hoping to have a number of Ulster players at the dinner, and some former stars including Jeremy Davidson and David Corkery,” said Lurgan Rugby Club’s Raymond Acheson ,who has been instrumental in organising the evening.

“Our club is the third oldest in Ireland, having been established in 1880. We have 300 minis and youth players and over 400 adult members, and this will be our biggest ever fundraising event.

“We need to raise funds to redevelop the club and ensure we can continue providing for the community. It is a rugby and cricket club, so many members play rugby during the winter and then switch over to cricket.

“The future of the club depends on funding and we have to raise that ourselves. All money raised from this dinner will go towards the club, and we are also making a sizeable donation to Rory Best’s foundation and his charitable nominees.”

raymond added: “We are hoping our youth section can come along on the night and get to speak to Rory, who is a rugby legend.”

For more information on the Evening with Rory Best, contact Raymond on 07565 096275 or check out the event’s Facebook page.