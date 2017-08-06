Bob and Berts in planning move

Have your say

Work is continuing on a plan for a branch of a Bob and Berts cafe in Portadown.

The Portadown Times reported on May 8 that the company was advertising for staff for a new cafe in the town.

This week, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council confirmed it had received an application for a proposed change of use from retail premises to hot food sit-in café and new shop front at 5 Market Street.

The premises was formerly occupied by Menarys.

A council spokesperson said, “In accordance with council’s statutory obligations, the application was notified to those with an interest in ‘neighbouring land’ and advertised.

“Consultation has been sent out to The Environmental Health Department, Department for Infrastructure Roads and Historic Buildings Unit.

“The application is at the early stage of processing and currently is still under consideration. A decision will be made considering prevailing planning policy, consultation responses and any third party representations received; as is the normal procedure for processing planning applications.”

The cafe chain, which was recruiting for a manager, supervisors, chefs, deli staff and baristas, has a number of branches across Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, a tenant has been found to take over the Pump House, close to the Bann Bridge, which was recently converted into a cafe.

More details on the plan are expected to be released shortly.