Boost for Bluestone

A major extension to Bluestone Business Park in Brownlow, Craigavon has has been officially opened by Communities Minister Paul Givan.

The £748,000 extension, funded by the NI Executive through the Department for Communities, provides eight new business units for both creating new businesses and facilitating the growth plans of existing businesses.

This will cultivate entrepreneurship and encourage development of small businesses within the disadvantaged area of Brownlow which has significant levels of community polarisation and deprivation.

Minister Paul Givan said: “The development and growth of the small business and social economy sector is one of the main contributors to an economically prosperous and socially stable future. I welcome this further development of an already successful business park which will provide more opportunities for both new and established business in the area. I would like to congratulate all involved in this project, particularly the Brownlow Neighbourhood Partnership.”

This project has been funded via the Department’s Neighbourhood Renewal Investment Fund and brings investment in the Brownlow area to over £7 million over the past 10 years.

The Minister also paid tribute to the Brownlow Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership for their support saying, “This project clearly demonstrates what can be achieved through the voluntary and community sector working in partnership with government and local authorities.

“This funding will help create employment opportunities within the Brownlow Neighbourhood Renewal Area and will make a significant contribution to the economic regeneration of this area.”

Welcoming news of this investment, the Chair of Brownlow Ltd, Dian Heaney said, “Brownlow Ltd is a classic example of how a local community can gather together to triumph over hardship. The Business Park now provides a range of facilities from premises to business advice for small businesses in the area. This project is a clear demonstration of the Minister’s support for our activities and we thank him for his assistance.”