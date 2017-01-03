Boost for groups under Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme

Several local community organisations got an early Christmas present when Rural Affairs Minister Michelle McIlveen confirmed they’d been successful in securing funding through the department’s Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme.

The scheme, funded through DAERA’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Programme, provides rural based voluntary and community groups with grant awards of between £200 and £1,500 to purchase capital items, improve a capital asset or extend the useable life of a capital asset.

This year 493 rural organisations across Northern Ireland have been awarded grants, representing a total investment of £609,000.

Among the successful applicants were Aghalee Village Hall (£852), Dromara Community Group (£917), Dromara GAC (£1,499), Hillsborough Community Centre (£1,108) and Maghaberry Community Association (£833).

For further information about the Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme log on to www.daera-ni.gov.uk