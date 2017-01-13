Boy (5) ‘critical’ after crash

A five-year-old boy is in a ‘critical’ condition in hospital after he was knocked down in Magheralin last night.

The incident involving a car happened in Malcolmson Park at about 4.45pm on Thursday.

The boy was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment and is understood to be in the Intensive Care Unit.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A child was in collision with a car and has been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.”

DUP Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart said: “My thoughts in the first instance are with the child, his parents and the driver of the car involved.”

“My prayer is that the child will make a speedy recovery.

“I want to commend our emergency services once again who were on site quickly and who treated the child.”

There are no further details.