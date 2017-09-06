Another award for Hannan Meats

The Great Taste Golden Fork for the best food or drink from Northern Ireland was presented to Hannan Meats of Moira for its ‘salty, wonderful and magnificent’ Sweet Cured Bacon Rack.

Dry-cured for ten-days, the bacon rack is then being buried in a secret blend of sugars for a further ten-days, to create a product that has also been listed in this year’s Top 50 Foods.

Out of 12,366 products entered into Great Taste 2017, the Sweet Cured Bacon Rack was celebrated as the best tasting product in its region at the Great Taste Golden Fork Award Dinner held on Monday, September 4.

The event was held at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, where over 350 guests from the world of fine food gathered to hear the results of many months of rigorous judging.

The Golden Fork from Northern Ireland was sponsored by Invest NI. A record breaking 12,366 different products were entered in 2017.

Great Taste is one of the most respected food accreditation schemes.