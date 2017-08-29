Budget airline offering £99 one-way tickets from Belfast to USA

Local jet-setters can now travel from Belfast to the USA for as little as £99 one-way, thanks to a low budget airline.

To celebrate their 15th birthday, Norwegian Air is offering one-way flights to the USA for as little as £99.

The sale started on Monday August 29 and will end on September 18.

The sale covers travel from October 16 2017 to March 16 2018.]

Norwegian Air currently operate flights to the east coast of the USA from Belfast, Dublin Cork and Shannon.

The flight service from Belfast is to Stewart International Airport in New York state

Norwegian Chief Commercial Officer Thomas Ramdahl said: “To help celebrate 15 years of affordable flights with Norwegian, we’re delighted to offer holidaymakers further savings on our new transatlantic routes.

"With low-cost flights to the US east coast, there's never been a better chance to book an affordable transatlantic trip. We’re very grateful for the loyal support our passengers have shown us over the last 15 years, and we look forward to welcoming them on board for many more years to come.”

For more information visit the Norwegian Air website.