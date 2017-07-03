Children’s drink recalled from Sainbury’s due to insufficient sterilisation

Alpro has recalled its Alpro Growing Up Drink (one-three+years one litre UHT pack) because of insufficient sterilisation.

The plant-based soya drink from the Belgian company is intended for toddlers aged from one year onwards.

However, the sterility of batches coded AB2310 XX:XX has been compromised. As a result the microbiological safety of these batches has also been compromised and this poses a risk to health, if the affected product is consumed.

Customers may also recognise affected batches by an unpleasant texture, taste and smell.

The product concerned has been sold only in Sainsbury’s stores. The one litre packs have a best before date of March 5, 2018.

No other Alpro products are known to be affected.

Anyone having purchased any of the listed products should not drink it. Instead, it should be returned it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.