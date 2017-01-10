Farmer Scott to appear in UTV programme

Craigavon man Scott Lilburn (27) will be featured in the new series of UTV’s ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year.’

It is on the farm in Craigavon, that Scott packs and sorts out potatoes with his family. He is passionate about farming, choosing to return to the farm after studying finance and marketing.

He said: “I love being out there, in the fields, on a good spring day and working to meet the demand for orders.”

The series runs for 12 weeks on Tuesday evenings at 7.30pm and shows the highs and lows of farming life.

Michael Wilson, MD, UTV said: “‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ has become a firm favourite amongst UTV viewers. The last series attracted an average of 205,000 viewers per episode which was a great success.”