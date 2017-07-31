Lockhart attends Holstein UK NI Gala dinner

Local DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has attended the Holstein UK Northern Ireland Gala Dinner with over 300 in attendance at the Galgorm Hotel, Ballymena.

Holstein NI was formed in 1999 following the amalgamation on the NI Holstein Friesian Breeders club and the NI Holstein Club and its aims and objectives is to provide a platform for members to successfully promote their herds and individual animals. It will also develop and improve their own farm business though information evenings and farm walks, take advantage of special offers available to club members and provide a platform to socialise with like minded people.

The event was a UK wide event to celebrate the appointment of local man David Perry as UK President for this year.

Following the event Carla Lockhart MLA said, “I was delighted to attend this prestigious event and to see so many people visiting from right across the UK. There was a wide range of farmers from across the UK in attendance.

“I would commend the Northern Ireland branch for hosting this UK wide dinner and wish David and his wife Beatrice well as they seek to showcase the industry.”