Lurgan-based insurance firm creates 12 new jobs

Twelve new jobs have been created in Lurgan by a local insurance firm after sustained investment from a local bank.

Lurgan-based insurance company AB&C Insurance has completed extensive renovation work to its William Street head office after receiving funding by Danske Bank.

The firm said it has also created 12 full time roles after sustained support from the bank.

Founded in 1971, AB&C Insurance is a family run business that currently employs 25 staff.

The company has five offices in Dungannon, Lurgan, Banbridge, Lisburn and Belfast.

Over the past several years, Danske Bank has helped AB&C Insurance to buy and renovate office space as part of its growth plans.

Colin Atkinson, Managing Director at AB&C Insurance said: “Over the past decade we have transformed a number of properties across NI.”

Revealing that the new office has doubled in size to 5,000 sq. ft, he added: “We have recently completed the renovation of our head office, extending our existing building into the vacant property next door. The building has been empty for a number of years so not only have we created a new head office for ourselves, we’ve also transformed a property which was a bit of an eyesore on the main street.

“The construction work involved a number of challenges such as installing a new heating system, reworking of the electrics and moving partition walls.”

He added: “We are always looking at opportunities to open additional offices across the country.

“We’re not looking at one region in particular, but if a good opportunity comes up, we’ll always think about the possibilities of expanding the business.”

Commenting on Danske Bank’s support, Mr Atkinson said: “Over the past 10 years, we have built a great personal relationship with Danske’s business managers and with the branch team locally.

“They are always happy to give us a steer and advice when it is needed, and that partnership has been truly beneficial to the business.”

Karen Jennings, Business Manager at Danske Bank’s South Business Centre, commented: “We have been working with Colin and his team for a number of years now, supporting the growth of the business and rejuvenating vacated office space.

“The company is a very well run family business and our relationship over the past decade has been strengthened by Colin’s ambition to grow and willingness to invest in the business.”