M&S to create 80 new jobs at Craigavon store

Around 80 news jobs are to be created in Craigavon with the opening of a new Marks and Spencers store.

A new food hall will feature a 50-seat cafe, it was revealed this morning.

Celebrating the firms’s 50th birthday Marks & Spencer’s Chief Executive, Steve Rowe, said: “Today is also about celebrating the future of M&S in Northern Ireland, and our continued commitment to the region. I’m delighted to announce today that we’ll be opening a brand new Food Hall in Craigavon next year, and with more stores in the pipeline, we hope the next fifty years in Northern Ireland will be every bit as special as the last.”

The 7,400 sq ft M&S Food Hall will be located on Marlborough Retail Park where the B&Q store used to be.

The company opened its first store in Donegall Place, Belfast on 7th September 1967.

Steve and Sacha Berendji, Retail Director, will also be visiting store colleagues at Marks & Spencer Abbey Centre and Marks & Spencer Lisburn this afternoon, and celebrations are taking place for colleagues and customers across all twenty stores across Northern Ireland.

Steve Rowe said: “Marks & Spencer is proud to be celebrating 50 years of partnership with the people of Northern Ireland. Our success here is down to the mutual support of our customers, suppliers and dedicated colleagues over the last five decades. Each and every one of them deserves a huge thank you for the role they have played.

Ryan Lemon, Head of Region for M&S in Northern Ireland said: “We have served the people of Northern Ireland for half a century, and our continued expansion, at Aldergrove, Carrickfergus, Newry and now Craigavon, brings even more opportunities to make every moment special for our loyal Northern Irish customers. “We are privileged to be part of the local community in Northern Ireland and in this anniversary year, staff from every store took on 50 ambitious community projects such as renovating charity shops and animal shelters.