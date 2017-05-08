New jobs as coffee shop to open

A new coffee shop is set to open in Portadown and is currently advertising for staff.

Bob and Berts will be situated in Market Street, next to SD Kells Menswear.

The cafe chain is recruiting for a manager, supervisors, chefs, deli staff and baristas.

It has a number of branches across Northern Ireland with another one also planned for Cookstown.

Bob and Berts sells a range of coffees, hot chocolates and cold drinks including shakes and flavoured iced lattes.

Food ranges from burgers and steak sandwiches to paninis, bagels, salads and breakfasts.