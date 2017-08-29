REVEALED: Plans for NI’s first dedicated retirement village

Northern Ireland’s first dedicated retirement and assisted living village could feature 361 residential units, a medical centre, a nursing home, a spa/wellbeing centre and retail outlets the firm behind the scheme has revealed.

Plans for the development near Carrickfergus go on public display this week as part of a consultation process by Causeway Asset Management which will manage the project on behalf of Kilmona Holdings.

A total of 42 acres of the site will also be developed into parkland which will incorporate walking trails.

It is estimated that developing the site will create around 300 jobs throughout the construction phase and sustain a further 100 jobs when completed.

Residents will benefit from onsite security and around the clock monitored CCTV, optional support services including laundry services, personal shopping, domestic cleaning and personal care.

The scheme will be residential led with 50% of the homes being traditional semi-detached and detached properties with the other 50% being apartments and assisted living units.

A park and ride service between the development and Carrickfergus town centre will also be established.

“This is an exciting project which we believe will be very popular, said Brian Kearney of Causeway Asset Management.

“This is a high quality development, with an excellent mix of detached and semi-detached houses as well as apartments, all of which will be built to the highest standards.

“A retirement village of this scale is a first for Northern Ireland and we can see in other parts of the world how they have proven extremely successful and have added life to the towns in which they are located.

“This is the start of a process to revitalise a site which has been badly in need of regeneration for some time. We very much look forward to hearing the views of the public and other stakeholders.”