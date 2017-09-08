Woman loses life in Co Armagh farming accident

The Health and Safety Executive for NI has confirmed it is attending the scene of a fatal farm accident in Co Armagh.
It is believed the female victim, a well known cattle breeder, was involved in an incident with a cow at around 1.30pm.
A spokesperson said: “HSENI are aware of this tragic incident, and are attending the incident scene.”
Local MLA William Irwin has expressed his shock and sadness at the death of the woman, adding: “I am really saddened and shocked by this awful news and I want to express my sincerest condolences with her husband and family circle at this very difficult time.”
