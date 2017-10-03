Call for crash barriers on road

There’s been a call for crash barriers to be installed along the Derrytrasna Road.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden has brought this dangerous situation to the attention of Transport NI.

He said: “There is approximately a 15ft drop below the road. This road is used daily by lorries, buses and the local residents, and now that the winter is just around the corner and the snow and ice covers our roads, it is crucial that safety barriers are urgently installed.

“The installation of crash barriers on both sides of the road should be a top priority before a fatality occurs.”