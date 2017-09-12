Call to have flags and bunting removed

There’s been a call for flags and bunting to be removed from Lurgan town centre.

Sinn Fein Councillor Liam Mackle said: “The bunting and flags which are put up in Lurgan town centre, ostensibly for the ‘marching season’, leave a chill factor when still up mid September.

“I am calling for these to be removed.

“I have been contacted by both residents and businesses in the town centre who are expressing anger and frustration at this continued marking of territory. It is not acceptable in our town centre.”