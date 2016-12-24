Called his victim a paedophile and hit him

An arrest warrant was issued last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a 32-year-old man who failed to appear in relation to three charges.

Acacio Jorge Nunes, Jervis Street, Portadown, was charged with common assault on a male on April 17 this year, resisting a constable and assaulting a police officer.

Nunes did not appear in court and the case went ahead in his absence.

The court heard that at 6pm, in a bar, the defendant called a man a paedophile and when this person approached him and asked him what he had called him Nunes punched him to the jaw.

Later police attended at the premises and saw the defendant standing at the bar and he squared up to an officer.

When they tried to put handcuffs on him he struggled and put his feet against the police vehicle to prevent him getting in.

In the police vehicle he moved towards the constable in the rear seat as if to head-butt him.

CCTV from the bar showed a struggle taking place.

Nunes denied assaulting anyone but did remember talking to the injured party.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, convicted the defendant in his absence and issued an arrest warrant to have him brought before the court for sentencing.